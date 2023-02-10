How to solve the Grand Staircase door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, the Grand Staircase has a locked door surrounded by icons of magical, mythical creatures; one of many you’ll find all over the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Opening the door requires a combination of magic and math, but it’s worth a bit of head scratching to get through the door where you can get your hands on some awesome loot, including a Conjuration collectible.

Related: All Daedalian Key locations in Hogwarts Legacy

How to open the Grand Staircase puzzle door in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

To find the Grand Staircase puzzle door, start at the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame, which is unlocked by default, and go up the magic spiral staircase to the upper landing. You’ll find the Grand Staircase Floo Flame, and the bottom triangle for the door puzzle a short distance to the east. To find the puzzle door itself, go up the stairs to the east, then turn right, and continue up the stairs west. The puzzle door is a little way along this landing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock the door, you have to roll the two triangles so that three points add up to the number in the middle, with each creature icon corresponding to a number between 0 and 9, reading left to right. So, the top triangle is 4 + 2 + ? = 6, which means the missing creature is the demiguise. Roll the triangle next to the door until it displays a demiguise.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The bottom triangle reads 5 + 1 + ?? = 11, so the missing number must be 5, which corresponds to the five-legged quintaped. So, go back down to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame, and roll the triangle there until it displays a quintaped. Now, go back up to the puzzle door and it should unlock and open. One of the two chests inside contains the Four or Six Rule Placards Conjuration exploration collectible.