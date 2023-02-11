How to solve the Hedge Maze in Upper Hogsfield in Hogwarts Legacy

There is a Hedge Maze for you to find in Hogwarts Legacy, to the southeast of Upper Hogsfield. This is one of the many locations you can find a short distance away from the Forbidden Forest. The Hedge Maze is a mysterious location that does not clearly outline to you how you solve it to get at the treasure awaiting you. Here’s what you need to know to solve the Hedge Maze in Upper Hogsfield in Hogwarts Legacy.

Upper Hogsfield Hedge Maze solution in Hogwarts Legacy

How the Hedge Maze works is you need to walk through the hedges, and a maze appears. You will need to solve the maze and make it to the center to retrieve the prize at the center. For this maze, follow the main path until you get to your first right. Do not take a left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue this path, ignoring the next right you see and taking a left. Do not continue down this left pathway, though.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Instead, take a left, immediately turn to the right, and follow this path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This pathway will take you to the center, completing the hedged path. It’s easy to get lost when you’re trying to find the center of this maze before the turns are extremely quick and sharp. We recommend treating the Hedge Maze icon on your map as an indication of where you can go to start over and try again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the center, the chest will appear, and the maze will disappear. There is no unique spell to help you through this maze. The only thing you can do is progress through it slowly and take your time to patiently make it toward the center.