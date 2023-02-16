How to solve the Merlin Trial by Hogsmeade Station in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, Merlin Trials are special puzzles and challenges that were set up centuries ago by the legendary wizard, Merlin. There are nearly 100 of them scattered around the region surrounding Hogwarts, and some of them are easier to complete than others. One of the more challenging Merlin Trials is near Hogwarts Station, which is a short distance southeast of Hogsmeade village, and across the lake from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry itself.

How to complete the Hogwarts Station Merlin Trial

Starting at the Hogsmeade Station ticket office, head south along the station platform, under the bridge. Go all the way off the end of the platform, then turn left and double-back along the dirt track. The Merlin Trial is among the trees to the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Hogsmeade Station Merlin Trial you have to ignite three braziers in quick succession using one of your fire spells. The braziers are quite far apart, so you’ll probably find that Incendio doesn’t have long enough range. Confringo is perfect for this Merlin Trial though so, if you haven’t learned it yet, continue playing through the main story quests until you have. Once you have Confringo, you can actually hit all three braziers without moving far from the Merlin Trial Marker. If you’re having trouble finding the braziers, cast Revelio, and the tops of the braziers will be highlighted in blue.

The first brazier is southwest of the Merlin Trial marker, on a pillar just past the end of the Hogsmeade Station wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second brazier is south of the Merlin Trial marker, on a tall pillar in front of the Hogsmeade Station wall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third brazier is north of the Merlin Trial marker, in front of a low wall. It’s on the ground, not on a pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hit all three of those braziers with Confringo — in any order, but quickly — to complete the Hogsmeade Station Merlin Trial.