The Glacius spell in Hogwarts Legacy is one of the many you can learn while attending this school. It’s a powerful spell that should freeze enemies and objects. Learning about this spell comes from completing an assignment from Mada Kogawa, and you will need to use your broom to reach the locations she’s pointed out for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Glacius spell in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete Madam Kogawa’s Assignment 1 in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two tasks you need to do for Madam Kogawa: pop the ballons over Hogsmeade Station, and pop the ones in the Quidditch Pitch. You can work on this assignment after you’ve shown Professor Fig the map chamber in the main story.

Where to find all Balloons over Hogsmeade Station

Balloons at Hogsmeade Station will be above the location. You can find it northwest of the Hogwarts school, southeast of the Hogsmeade village. Again, you will need to use your broom for popping these balloons. You can take your broom by bringing up your items screen and going on your broom. You will need to be outside Hogwarts to begin flying. All it takes is for your character to go through the balloons to pop them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Where to find all Balloons over the Quidditch Pitch

Similar to the balloons at Hogsmeade Station, your next stop is to visit the Quidditch Pitch. You can find this to the west of Hogwarts. Although it is close to this location, it is considered on the World Map, not at the school. You can reach this location by flying over from Hogsmeade Station, or you can fast travel by using the Mooncalf Den fast travel point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you complete those two tasks, return to Madam Kogawa. You can find her outside the Hogwarts castle, and she’ll teach you the Glacius spell.