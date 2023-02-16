How to solve the Merlin Trial near Arn in Central Hogwarts Valley in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, Merlin Trials are puzzles and challenges set up by the legendary wizard Merlin, former Slytherin student of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and King Arthur’s court wizard. There are nearly 100 Merlin Trials scattered across the wizarding world, and some are more difficult than others. One of the more difficult ones is near the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame.

How to complete the Merlin Trial near the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame

If you’ve already freed Arn’s carts from the goblin camp during the Carted Away side quest, then spoken to Arn, then he will have moved from Hogsfield and set up shop on the west side of a bridge in the Central Hogwarts Valley. The difficult Merlin Trial is on the east side of that same bridge. It’s also a short distance to the south of the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is one of the type of Merlin Trial that requires you to ignite three braziers in quick succession. The braziers are quite far apart, so Incendio probably isn’t going to cut it, and you should learn Confringo before you attempt this Merlin Trial. All three braziers are on or near the river, and the best strategy is to stand near the second brazier where you can see all three braziers and shoot them one after the other without moving much. If you’re having trouble finding them, cast Revelio to make them show up bright blue.

The first brazier is southwest of the Merlin Trial marker, on a pillar in the river next to the bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second brazier is on the river bank west of the Merlin Trial marker, and is not on a pillar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third brazier is on a small island in the river, west of the Merlin Trial marker.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Blast all three of the braziers with Confringo and, if you do it fast enough, the Merlin Trial will be completed.