How to solve the goblin camp Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, the goblin camp is a Loyalist camp located east of the West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame. It’s the location of the Carted Away side quest, whereby you infiltrate the camp in order to retrieve Arn’s stolen carts, and it also has its own Merlin Trial. This is one of those Merlin Trials where the goal is to move sets of balls into sets of holes, but one of the sets of balls is very well hidden.

How to complete the goblin camp Merlin Trial

Once you’ve cleared out all of the Loyalist goblins from the camp (ideally stealing a crossbow bolt from one of the Loyalist Rangers while you’re at it), you can open the large gates at the rear of the camp which, of you’re doing the Carted Away quest, will free Arn’s self-driving carts. The area behind the gate also contains the first set of balls. You can use various telekinetic spells to move the balls, but Wingardium Leviosa is by far the easiest. Move one ball, and the rest of the set will follow. Place this set into the holes on the other side of the gate.

The next set of balls is in the western corner of the camp, on a raised platform next to a large, steam-powered machine. Place this set in the holes to the northeast.

The third and final balls and holes and all outside of the camp on the east side. The holes are easy to find, especially if you use Revelio, but the balls are really well hidden. If you stand on the holes and look to the northeast, you’ll see a small rocky outcrop nearby. Go to the other side of the outcrop and burn away the foliage growing underneath it to reveal the final set of balls. Move these to the last set of holes to complete the goblin camp Merlin Trial.

