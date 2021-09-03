How to solve the Shield Maze puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

While exploring the Shield Maze in the underground area in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, there’s a small puzzle you can choose to solve to gain access to a few useful items. Because this is early in the game, these are not extraordinary items, but they’re going to be helpful for you characters who want to do a bit more damage early on. This is how you solve the Shield Maze puzzle.

The Shield Maze puzzle location is inside of the torture room, further into the maze. There would have been two enemies inside of the room when you entered. On the west side of the room will be four glowing stones. You’ll need to activate them in a specific order.

The order you need to activate the stones in will be the Yellow (the fourth gem) button, the Blue (the second gem) button), the Red (the first gem) button, and then the Yellow one again. You can ignore the Green (the third gem) altogether.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon activating the stones in the correct order, a door will appear in the middle of them, revealing a room with some loot. A cutscene will also play out with Seelah, where she finds a sword known as Radiance.