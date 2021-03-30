How to solve the Stable of the Servo-horse code in Narita Boy

One of the early puzzles that could trip you up in Narita Boy is found in the Stable of the Servo-horse. There, you’ll be asked to make it through a series of doors to get access to The Labyrinth. At first, it might seem a little random, but there’s actually a very easy way to solve the puzzle. If you need some help figuring it out, check out our guide below.

Where to find the servo-horse code hint

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game signals to you that there’s a way to get some help with this challenge, but doesn’t outright tell you where to find it. Fortunately, it’s pretty simple. All you have to do is head to the far right in the “Main Access to The Labyrinth” room. There, you’ll notice a switch that looks like the one you saw back in The Underground Garden. Flip this and you’ll open up a secret door back in the front room of the Stable.

How to solve the hint

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you make your way over to the newly unlocked room, you can use your air dash ability to get over the spikes guarding the hint. In the background, you’ll start to notice different symbols. Jot these down as you’ll need them later. It’s also worth noting that the red symbol is only partially painted. If you need some help figuring out which one it is, just try to match up the given boxes with the symbols that work with the puzzle. It’s not too hard to decipher.

Now that you have all you need, head back to the puzzle room and go through the doors that correspond to the code and you’ll soon find yourself moving to the next area.

