How to solve the statue puzzle in Leyndell, Capital City in Elden Ring

Hidden in Leyndell, Capital City, there is a statue puzzle that is rather confusing unless you happen to follow the path of faith. If you do, you can easily get past the puzzle and reveal things that only regression can. Here is how you solve the statue puzzle in Leyndell, Capital City in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Brother Corhyn is one of the many friendly faces you will see in Roundtable Hold. He will guide you on the path of faith and teach you new incantations. Once you reach Altus Plateau, he will tell you that he is leaving Roundtable Hold to find the Goldmask. Once he moves, he can be found north of the Altus Highway Junction Site of Grace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Corhyn, find the Goldmask on the northern section of the bridge that is meant to span the forest below. Talk to Goldmask and return to Corhyn to make him move to Goldmask’s location. Go back to Goldmask and speak to Corhyn. This will cause them to move to the Capital City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Meet the pair in the Capital City. They can be found near the large colosseum. Goldmask will be pointing up toward the Godfrey boss room. Speak to them. Afterward, defeat Godrey and retrieve the prayerbook from the upper part of the room. Return to Corhyn and give him the prayerbook. This will add the Law of Regression to the list of spells he can teach you. Learn the Law of regression incantation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you know that incantation, make your way to Godfrey’s boss arena and take the elevator down. Walk to the bottom of the stairs and locate a message in front of the statue. The message will mention regression. Stand on the message and cast the Law of Regression incantation while facing the statue. This will make the statue change, thus solving the puzzle. Remember, you will need 37 intelligence to cast Law of Regression. If you don’t have that, there are a lot of items that you can find that will increase your intelligence.