You can find a Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy while exploring Upper Hogsfield. The Merlin Trial is south of this camp, overlooking a hill. You will need to solve the troubling puzzle to add this location to your completed list. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve the Upper Hogsfield Merlin Trial in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete the Merlin Trial at Upper Hogsfield in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find the Upper Hogsfield Merlin Trial south of the village. It’s a short distance from the town, and we recommend using a broomstick to reach this location. Upon arriving, use the Mallowsweet leaves to activate the challenge. Not too much will change in the surrounding area, but rocks will appear, and you have to destroy them to finish the trial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find most of these rocks from your starting position at the Merlin Trial icon. You can see two from the southeast. One will be on a cliff overlooking the area and the other closer to the south, on top of a rock. You can use the Confringo, or Bombardo spells to destroy them. We don’t recommend using other spells as they don’t quite have the range as these two choices, making it easy to hit them from afar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the northwest of the Merlin Trial starting point, you can find one closer to the north on top of the rocks and another to the west, on the cliffside. Similar to the previous, use Bombardo or Confringo on them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final rock is behind a rock to the west, a short distance from the Merlin Trial.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Merlin Trial is over after you destroy all the rocks. This will add another completed Merlin Trial to your collection.