The Merlin Trials are scattered throughout Hogwarts Legacy, waiting to find and solve their puzzles. There are two near Falbarton Castle, to the northeast of Hogsmeade. You can find these relatively early on during your playthrough, and you might them while helping Natty get into Falbarton Castle. Finding these Merlin Trials is one thing, but solving them is another. Here’s what you need to know about how to solve all Falbarton Castle Merlin Trials in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to complete all Merlin Trials at Falbarton Castle in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two Merlin Trials for you to complete at Falbarton Castle. Both are west of the castle, with one being closer than the other. This is considered the first Merlin Trial.

How to solve the Merlin Trial with glowing Butterflies

The first Merlin Trial is to the west of Falbarton Castle. You can reach this location by broomstick or walking there yourself.

When you activate the pedestal, some butterflies will appear in front of you, and they are glowing. What you need to do to solve this puzzle is similar to the moths you’ve encountered in Hogwarts Legacy. You need to use the Lumos spell and drag them to one of the three pedestals in this area.

You can immediately find one of these blocks behind the Merlin Trial starting location.

There will be another to the northwest of the Merlin Trial starting location, on top of a small cliff. There are glowing butterflies over here you can use to place on the block.

The final batch of butterflies is a little more challenging to find. They will appear in the cave southeast of the Merlin Trial starting location. Jump into the cave, and bring the butterflies out.

Once you have those butterflies, make your way to the west, and you’ll find the last block next to a rock wall. This will be the final block, and you’ll have completed the first Merlin Trial.

How to solve the Merlin Trial with the rolling ball

The second one won’t be too far away from your current position. You can head to the west and find it on your map. When you arrive, activate it, and a ball will appear at the top of the hill.

Make your way to the ball, and you solve this Merlin Trial by using Depulso on the ball, causing it to move backward.

This will roll it down the hill, and when it reaches the bottom, use Accio to hold it in place and make sure it settles on the center.