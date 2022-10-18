As you make your way through A Plague Tale: Requiem, you will encounter various puzzles that will test your skills. Despite there being many puzzles in the game, none of them are as ingenious as the windmill puzzle on the island of La Cuna. This puzzle unlocks a secret deep within the island and a treasure that hasn’t been seen in years. This guide will show you how to solve the windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Windmill puzzle solution in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Much of A Plague Tale: Requiem is spent reaching the island of La Cuna. Once you reach it, you find that Amicia and Hugo are quite welcome there and the Count and Countess are eager to take them in. After the first night on the island, you will be free to explore the area. It is at this time that you can encounter the windmill puzzle. This part of the game takes place during chapter nine but it can also be completed during chapter 10.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you make your way across the island, following the bird statues during chapter nine, you will be able to spot a large field of flowers. Behind the flower field are four windmills that are either running or still. During this time, Hugo will make a remark about entering the windmills to see how they work. The goal of the windmill puzzle is to have certain ones running while others are still. You can find the solution to the puzzle on the stone door in the smuggler’s den just past the stone arches behind the windmills.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of the windmills is its own separate puzzle. The solution for each is written below from right to left when looking at the windmills from the front:

First Windmill (far right): This windmill is able to be opened without needing to complete any additional steps. Simply interact with the door to open it.

This windmill is able to be opened without needing to complete any additional steps. Simply interact with the door to open it. Second Windmill (2nd from the right): Locate the small wooden pole with the rope connected to it. Interact with it to pull the rope causing some items on a platform to fall. Climb on top of the platform to gain access to the inside of the windmill.

Locate the small wooden pole with the rope connected to it. Interact with it to pull the rope causing some items on a platform to fall. Climb on top of the platform to gain access to the inside of the windmill. Third Windmill (2nd from the left): Walk around the windmill until you have a cart. Push the cart forward to uncover a hole at the base of the windmill. Tell Hugo to crawl through the hole and he will open the door.

Walk around the windmill until you have a cart. Push the cart forward to uncover a hole at the base of the windmill. Tell Hugo to crawl through the hole and he will open the door. Fourth Windmill (far left): Locate the cart next to the windmill and crawl under it to the other side. Climb up the ladder to reach the platform above. Shoot a rock using your sling through the window at the lock on the door to gain access.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each of the windmills has a mechanism in it that allows you to either activate or deactivate it. Pushing the mechanism in will deactivate it while pulling it out will activate it. The solution to the puzzle is to activate the two windmills on the left and deactivate the two windmills on the right. When you have the correct windmills activated and deactivated, you will hear a thump indicating that the door in the smuggler’s den is open.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the path behind the windmills that goes under the stone archways and hang a right to find the ladder leading down to the smuggler’s den. Follow the cave to the end to find a treasure room containing the Bracer.