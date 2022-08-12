How to spend 100 total Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has a lot of smaller pieces that add up to bring you the overall MMORPG experience. Sometimes, there are simply way too many things for you to wrap your head around, and the game can fail to explain all of these things properly. This is the case with Vitality when the game brings up a Wanderer’s Log mission to spend 100 Vitality. Here is how you can do it and what you need to know about Vitality.

Related: The best female character presets in Tower of Fantasy

What is Vitality?

Vitality is an in-game currency that allows you to team up with other players to take on special Operations for various rewards. You earn it over time, one Vitality point for every eight minutes that pass, so it is automatically collected as time passes and you play the game however you want.

How to spend 100 Vitality in Tower of Fantasy

To complete the Spend 100 Vitality Wanderer’s Log mission, all you need to do is open the Adventures page, the crossed sword icon in the top right corner of the screen. When that is open, go to the Select screen. Every mission in this area will require you to pay some Vitality up front to try them. In particular, your first Joint Operation will cost 90 Vitality, but after that, it and all other choices (Interstellar Exploration, Dimensional Trials, Omnium Beacon, and Spacetime Domain) here will cost just 30 Vitality.

So all you need to do to complete this mission is play at least a couple of the available multiplayer missions. Jumping into these modes will allow you to get various rewards and maybe make a new friend along the way. You can also do some of these missions alone if you would rather take the solo route in the massively multiplayer online game.