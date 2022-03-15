How to start a fire in Green Hell

Green Hell is a survival game that the player against the wilds of the Amazon Rain Forest. Wildlife, nature, and various tribes seek to end your time here in different horrible and violent manners. To survive, players must learn to survive and overcome these challenges both as they arrive and preemptively.

Fire draws attention, but it’s vital to keep your health up and cook your food. To create the most basic of fires, there are two different methods: building a Stone Ring and then placing a Small Fire inside it or placing your Small Fire directly on the ground. The stone ring increases the duration of the time your fire will burn and allows you to increase the number of cooking places at the fire from two to four. Building large items like a fire or Stone Ring requires players to access their notebook and navigate to the tab with the relevant item you’d like to build.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need the following items to craft a small fire.

6x Small Stick.

8x Stick.

The following items are needed for a Stone Ring:

4x Big Stone.

8x Small Stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To light the fire, players need a Hand Drill. Hand Drills are built by combining a To light the fire, players need a Hand Drill. Hand Drills are built by combining a Small Stick and a Stick from your backpack. To craft, you’ll need to right-click and select “Craft.” Then, you can drag and add items as needed from there. Once you’ve crafted the Hand Drill, you must use a tinder item to start the necessary embers. Various things can be used, including a dry leaf, bird nest, or fiber. Right-click and select “Use”, your character will seat themself, and once you’ve placed your tinder item into the hand-drill, they’ll form an ember. Carry the ember they produce to your fire.