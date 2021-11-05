How to start Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

It might not be immediately obvious as to how you start the new Happy Home Paradise DLC expansion for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, starting the DLC is extremely easy because New Horizons actually does it for you. Once you load into the game, your NookPhone will begin to ring the second your character walks out the door. It’s Tom Nook, and he wants you to meet someone very special at the island airport.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the airport you’ll be introduced to Lottie, the epitome of Animal Crossing’s cute character designs. She and Nook go over their history together, which fans of the Happy Home Designer 3DS spin-off will be aware of, and then explain why you’ve been summoned by Nook. Lottie will tell you how Nook recommended you to be her new employee and help design custom vacation homes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Lottie asks you to join and you accept her offer, she’ll head back to her office to set things up. You’re now free to start the Happy Home Paradise content awaiting you. All you have to do is go over to Orville at the front desk of your airport and select the new option that will fly you to your office.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve been treated to the DLC’s opening credits, you’ll just need to follow along with the introduction to get started at your new job.