How to start Sigrblot Season in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The next season in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has arrived, Sigrbolt. For those keen on jumping into festivities, everyone will be able to join. This is a free season update that anyone with a copy of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can start. However, it will lead up to the upcoming expansion, The Siege of Paris, which is not free and will be a paid addition to the game releasing on August 12. This guide details how to start Sigrblot Season and all of the requirements you need to meet.

Before you can think about joining in on Sigrblot Season, you’re going to want to make sure you reach England in the main story. You also want to complete one of the two major plotlines in the game in the Grantebridgescire or Ledestrescire and increase your settlement’s level to two. Once you meet all of these requirements, Sigrblot should be available for you when it arrives.

Upon meeting these requirements, return to Ravensthorpe in England to start the festivities. You’ll have several activities to pick from, such as Test your Metal, War Games, and Fight or Flyte, where you’ll be able to earn festival tokens to exchange them for exclusive prizes. You can also choose to work with Braun to bring sacrifices to the gods Thor, Freyja, or Baldr to prepare for the Siege of Paris, which also earns your festival tokens.

Sigrblot Season starts on July 29 and ends on August 19. It is a limited-time event, so make sure to grab the prizes now while you can.