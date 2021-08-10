How to start the Pantheon Race in Splitgate

The Pantheon Race is one of many time trial events in Splitgate where players from around the world compete to get the fastest time running, jumping, and teleporting through a preset route. The Pantheon Race is one of these races, taking runners through a vertical challenge of chasing disco balls that ends at the top of the pantheon itself. Here’s how to throw your hat in the ring and compete for the best time.

First, you’ll need to get into the race game mode. To play a race, you’ll need to select the training button from the list at the top of the main menu, then select race from the far left of the Training menu, like in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve opened the race menu, you’ll be able to select a race using the arrow buttons in the bottom left. Scroll through the available races until you reach the Pantheon Race, like in the screenshot below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, to get started you will need to select Start Race from the bottom right of the menu. When you do, you will be dropped into the race with a timer and instructions, and then set loose to try and get the fastest time.