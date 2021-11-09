How to start Tombs of the Fallen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Tombs of the Fallen have arrived in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla alongside the 1.4.0 title update for the game. As a result, these activities should be available to everyone, so long as you patch the update. Here’s what you need to know about getting started with these activities.

You’ll need to initially start the Tombs of the Fallen by speaking to stranger onlookers in your settlement. Unfortunately, there’s no precise location of where you need to go to find them. The location of these onlookers will be directly west of your dock, close to the edge of the Nene River.

You’ll see several women standing around the side of the river. When you speak with them, they’ll share with you that the animals of your settlement have gone wild, and they appear to be acting strange. When Eivor uses their raven to investigate what’s going on, strange things begin to occur, forcing Eivor to investigate on their own. This will lead you to the first Tombs of the Fallen, giving you a chance to find the rest of them throughout the world. If you’re having trouble accessing the Tombs of the Fallen, you will need to have your settlement up and ready to go before you can get started with these activities.