How to Status Check dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2

The dinosaurs you take into your facility in Jurassic World Evolution 2 require a small amount of supervision. But to make sure they have the best care available to them while in an enclosure, you want to make sure you meet all of their needs and figure out their preferred environments. So here’s what you need to know about performing a Status Check on your dinosaurs to learn about them in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

You’ll need a Ranger Team to perform the Status Check. You’ll be able to utilize these after you set down a Response Facility, which you can construct from the Operations menu. After you set a Response Facility down, you should have access to a Response Team in the form of rangers in a jeep. From there, click on the jeep and take direct control of the vehicle. You’ll then need to drive the Response team into the enclosure through the gate.

Once inside the enclosure, click the R key on the keyboard to bring up the binoculars and approach the dinosaur. When you’re close enough, you’ll have a chance to scan the dinosaur, and you’ll receive a detailed report on them whenever you click on the dinosaur to learn about their preferred food, environment, and the best way to adjust their enclosure to suit their preferred habitat.