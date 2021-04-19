How to step off the mound in MLB The Show 21

While on the mound in MLB The Show 21, you may encounter an instance in which you call a pitch, but change your mind shortly thereafter. Maybe you thought twice about throwing a particular pitch, or maybe you just hit the wrong button and want to cancel out that particular pitch. Luckily in MLB The Show 21, you do have the option to step off the mound and cancel out that particular pitch, and here’s how you can do just that.

You can step off the mound after you have pressed a button to throw a pitch. After you have picked a pitch to throw, you can step off by simply pressing LB for Xbox, or L1 for PlayStation. This will stop the play in its tracks, and the pitcher will leave the mound. After that, the pitcher on the mound will be allowed to select a different pitch.

While stepping off the mound might not sound like a big deal, it can be a game-changer, particularly if you accidently pressed the wrong button at the pitch selection screen. Pitchers in the Majors, as well as other levels, will step off the mound every now and then, and in MLB The Show 21, you can as well.