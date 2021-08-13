How to stiff arm in Madden 22

Performing a stiff arm on your opponent in football can be a great way to prevent a tackle and continue gaining yards. For those who may not know what a stiff arm, it’s simply when a ball carrier, such as a wide receiver, tight end, or a running back, extends an arm out with the intention of pushing a defender back. Like in real football, you can perform a stiff arm in Madden 22, and it’s actually pretty simple. Here’s how you do it.

To hit a stiff arm on an opponent, simply hit A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) while you are the ball carrier. That’s all you will need to do, but make sure that when you are trying to trigger this animation, there is a defender that is near the ball carrier.

Stiff arms can be rather effective, and this move is ideal to use when there is a defender either directly to the ball carrier’s left or right. And while the stiff arm may not work at an 100% rate, it can be a tool that can be used in order to pick up extra yards, and get just a bit closer towards putting points on the board.