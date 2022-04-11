How to stop the elevator in Chinatown Detective Agency – Painting quiz solution

Depending on who you decide to work for full-time in Chinatown Detective Agency, you might end up having to pull off an art heist at an auction. As part of the heist, you’re tasked with preventing one art collector, a wealthy prince, from attending the auction by getting him stuck in an elevator. However, to stop the elevator dead in its tracks, you’ll have to complete a puzzle that requires you to identify some notable pieces of art. This guide will explain how to complete the painting quiz in Chinatown Detective Agency.

When you find the elevator controls, trying to access them will result in the quiz starting right away. To use the controls, you’ll have to successfully pass it. The quiz is made up of five multiple-choice questions that each give you three paintings to choose from. Each question will give you the name of an artist, and you’ll have to identify which of the three paintings was created by said artist. A quick search for the artist in question’s name, and a brief browsing of their catalog should help you discover each answer fairly easily, but if you’re looking to get right into the next part of the game, we’ve listed the answers below:

Select the Klimpt: Pick the right-side painting depicting two women. This painting is Water Serpents II by Gustav Klimt.

Select the Rockwell: Pick the middle painting, which is Norman Rockwell’s iconic World War II-era painting, Rosie the Riveter.

Select the Munch: Choose the left-side painting, which is Anxiety by Edvard Munch, a painting that shows many figures adorned in black while making faces ridden with despair.

Select the Botticelli: Select the left-side painting, which is Primavera by Sandro Botticelli. This painting depicts the Roman goddess, Venus, surrounded by many people as a cupid flies above her.

Select the Caravaggio: Pick the right-side painting, which depicts a recently-beheaded Medusa. This painting is Medusa by Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio.

Once you complete the quiz, a cutscene will play showing the elevator coming to a halt, and you’ll be able to proceed as planned with the heist.