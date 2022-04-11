how-to-complete-the-prized-possessions-case-in-chinatown-detective-agency

Prized Possessions is a case that you can pick up from Tiger Lilly in Chinatown Detective Agency. It’s the case she gives you if you ask her for one more after completing the game’s tutorial. You’re given three items that you must identify and return to the countries they originate from. You can call Mei Ting to get some clues, but you’ll need to work the rest out for yourself. This guide explains how to return these items in a short time frame and get a bonus.

Where does the dagger come from?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first of the three items you need to return is a chipped stone dagger. If you phone Mei Ting, she’ll tell you that it’s an Aztec relic, narrowing things down. This item needs to be taken to the museum in New Mexico. It’s a ceremonial dagger and wouldn’t have been used, so it’s been preserved for so long.

Where does the figurine come from?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The figurine confused us for a while. It sounds like it could be a miniature version of the Statue of Liberty, which might be considered ancient in the world of Chinatown Detective Agency. However, it’s actually a tiny figurine of Isis, a goddess from Egyptian mythology. You can return it to the museum in Cairo.

Where does the Buddha statuette come from?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final item you need to return is a small bronze Buddha statuette. The key with this item is that you must return it to the area that’s as close to the roots of Buddhism as possible. While India is a good general area to look to, it’s northern India that you need to head to specifically. The city you’ll fly to is New Delhi, where you can return the statuette.

After you’ve returned all of the items, phone Tiger Lilly to complete the case. You’ll get a nice bonus if you do this as fast as possible, so try to fly from one museum to the next to save as much time as possible.