How to submit bug reports for Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is now available to play, and although it has started receiving patches, there are still various bugs that you might experience during your playthrough of the game. There are many areas to explore and quests to complete in the game, and it will be no doubt that players will find little issues, or even huge ones along the way. Something players can do to help report bugs and glitches is to send in a reported issue, this can help the developers catch it and fix the problem. If you’d like to do that, here’s what you need to know.

How to report bugs for Hogwarts Legacy

First head over to the official Warner Bros. website. Now click on the “Report a Bug” button at the top of the website. You will be required from here to log into your free WB Games Account, so just put in your email and password, or make an account if you don’t already have one. After you’ve logged into the website, head over to the bug report page. You will need to fill out a form in order to submit the information and explain the issue fully so the team understands what is happening in the game.

The details you will need to fill out to report the issue include, choosing your platform, inputting the bug title, writing up a bug description, how it happened, and when. Warner Bros. will also ask for you to provide proof of the bug or glitch, you can share either some in-game screenshots or also some gameplay recordings as well.

After this point, all that’s left to do is wait! Warner Bros. and the game developers will take a look at the form you sent in and hopefully, if enough people are reporting the same problem they will fix the issue in an upcoming update.