For most, Hogwarts Legacy looks excellent, and its open world is beautiful. As it should, given its high-spec requirements. Many users quickly highlighted the recreation of the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the level of detail of the costumes and scenery, the effects of magic, and even the fact that practically every door you see can be opened. However, this can leave some PC players taken aback by the game’s poor performance at launch. FPS drops and a gloomy-looking map means you may not be taking full advantage of your specs. To get the most out of your rig, let’s take a look at the best PC settings for Hogwarts Legacy.

What is the best configuration to play Hogwarts Legacy on PC?

A good computer with a powerful graphics card is usually enough to enjoy most video games without problems. Hogwarts Legacy includes a benchmark tool that recommends a graphic configuration according to your PC type. However, this does not guarantee a 100% smooth experience. The best parameters to save clutter are as follows:

Best Display options settings

Window Mode: Windowed Fullscreen. This will set Resolution to default.

Upscaling Option A: sharper look Upscale Type: NVIDIA DLSS (for NVIDIA Card) Upscale Mode: NVIDIA DLSS Quality Upscale Sharpness: 0.6



Upscaling Option B: cleaner look Upscale Type: AMD FSR 2 Upscale Mode: AMD FSR2 Quality Upscale Sharpness: 1



NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost (if possible)

VSYNC: Off

Framerate: depends on your monitor’s refresh rate. TIP : If recording or streaming, go for fewer FPS. 60 is a good bet.

Field of View: 20

Motion Blur: Off

Depth of field: On

Chromatic Aberration: Off

Film Grain: Off

Best Graphics options settings