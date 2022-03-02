How to summon Crystalian in Elden Ring – Crystalian ashes location

You can summon multiple unique Spirits in Elden Ring to assist you. To do this, you’ll need to acquire the ashes of the spirit to bring them into your world to assist you. Many of the ashes you can find are of the enemies you’ve likely encountered, but getting them can be complicated. This guide will discuss how to summon the Crystalian in Elden Ring and the Crystalian ashes location.

You need to make your way over to the Sellia Hideaway. You can find it behind a stone altar, behind an illusion wall. You have to hit the wall to reveal it, giving you access to the location. There will be a site of grace inside the cave.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Progress through the cave, continuing forward. Hit the wall again to reveal another illusion door if you’re blocked. Your goal is to progress through the Hideaway until you reach the large cavern outside the boss’ door. When you’re at the boss’s door, look for the statue of Marika. At the entrance to that room, go to the left and jump up the purple crystals. You’ll find an entrance on the side of a wall you can use.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the pathway, and you’ll drop down and enter a room with three magic users wearing masks. Inside the chest will be the Crystalian ashes. You do not have to defeat these enemies, but it certainly helps access the chest without being bothered.