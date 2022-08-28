How to Squid Roll in Splatoon 3

While the flashy and most noticeable additions to Splatoon 3 are the new weapons, locations, and game modes, there have been a couple of useful movement abilities added to make the experience more complex than it was before. With the addition of the Squid Roll, you can race around the arena and quickly twirl yourself around to protect yourself. Here is how to Squid Roll and how best to use it in Splatoon 3.

How to use the Squid Roll in Splatoon 3

To use the Squid Roll ability in Splatoon 3, you need to be in Swim Form inside of some ink and moving at a pretty decent speed. When you are moving fast enough, turn your left stick in at least a 90-degree direction another way and press B simultaneously. As long as you push the stick far enough in another direction, your character will come out of the ink spinning. You can also do this by pressing left, right, or down and jumping off of walls.

Screenshot by Gamepur

So you spin outside of the ink. What good is that for? Well, for starters, it’s a great way to change your direction quickly. Additionally, if you time it right, you can momentarily protect yourself from incoming ink fire. Granted, this won’t be an easy get-out-of-jail-free card, but if you pull off the maneuver just as you’re about to get hit, it could save you.

Another important thing to note is that you can chain Squid Rolls. Just keep changing direction and jumping, and you will spin out of the ink until you slow down enough to stop. We recommend using the Training Room to practice this and get used to the new move. You can cover the entire area in ink and jump around to your heart’s content without any incoming pressure.