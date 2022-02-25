If you’re playing online in Elden Ring, you run the risk of potentially having other players invading your world. When an invasion happens, you’ll need to fight against the player and ensure you survive the encounter. There are a handful of ways to survive these encounters. In this guide, we will discuss how to survive an invasion in Elden Ring.

Unfortunately, you don’t have too many options beyond defending yourself against these invaders when it comes to invasions. You’ll need to stand your ground and use every tool available to your character to beat them. The invaders will also have multiple tools in their toolbelt, and if they’re invading you, they’re likely prepared to fight you with a full flask.

These battles all come down to skill. You’ll want to choose to tackle the threat directly or use the environment or even NPCs to assist you during the battle. The enemies will also fight against the invader, so using anything nearby is also recommended.

You may want to make sure you’re playing the game offline if you want to avoid these situations unless you’re fighting against NPC. The player invaders can be unforgiving, and if you’re trying to go through the first few hours of Elden Ring, they can become tedious. Going offline will prevent other players from invading your world.