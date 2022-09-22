While playing Session: Skate Sim, it’s impossible not to notice its music. Apart from being very audible in the default audio mix, a banner on the bottom left corner of the screen pops up every time a new song plays. As it turns out, you aren’t at the mercy of creā-ture Studios dictating your listening experience. This guide explains how to switch songs in Session: Skate Sim.

How to change songs and radio stations in Session: Skate Sim

Changing the current song is as simple as pressing down on the right analog stick while using the directional pad, depending on the desired output. If you want to change radio stations, select up or down while holding the right stick down. If you want to cycle through songs on a specific radio station, press left or right on the d-pad instead. This allows you to skip songs you don’t like or replay a song you fell in love.

As of the official 1.0 build, Session: Skate Sim has three radio stations with just over 70 songs. The radio stations are Red Robin Radio, ChillHop Cruise FM, and ChillHop Uptempo. Curiously, this is one station fewer than the early access version. Session Community Radio and Rumcom Station are missing here, and the new ChillHop Uptempo does not act as a replacement for the kind of music found on either station.

Can you turn off the music in Session: Skate Sim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perhaps you want a no-frills skateboarding experience with only sound effects and ambiance. Additionally, maybe you just don’t like any of the music. If that’s the case, you can pause the game and head into the options menu. Select the audio menu from this screen, which features separate sliders for music, sound effects, ambient sounds, and master volume. Moving the music slider all the way down completely shuts off the music. There’s also an optional streamer mode that prevents any licensed songs from playing.