How to tail targets without being spotted in Lost Judgment

A fundamental aspect of gameplay in Lost Judgement is tailing targets. To do it well, you will need to ensure that you don’t get spotted. This is easier said than done, as your quarry can be difficult to predict. If they suspect they are being followed, they can act erratically, making your life awkward.

In this guide, we will run through the basics of how to tail people, along with some advanced tips to keep yourself off your target’s radar.

Let them get ahead of you

You want to feel comfortable with your target having some distance on you, don’t follow too closely to them. This gives you time to adapt if they suddenly start walking back down the street.

Don’t waste the “Act Casual” gauge

If spotted, hold the Triangle or Y button for just as long as you need to. Follow sections will allow you to “act casual” for a limited duration of time, and that pool is used across the whole mission. Don’t use it all up when you don’t need it.

You can hide behind cover

If your quarry stops, and you don’t want to openly follow them down the street, just duck behind a sign, car, or other objects. You will automatically take cover behind it.

Red squares on the ground are safe

No matter how close you are to your quarry, a red square on the ground denotes an area where they will not react to you. You need to get to the red square to progress the mission, so don’t be afraid that they will react badly to your presence.