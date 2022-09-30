How to tame a Featherlight in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Featherlight, in Ark: Survival Evolved, was first introduced as a creature with the launch of the Aberration Expansion. This fluttering, bioluminescent creature can be found roaming the dark, bringing a bit of color and joy as they pass. The Featherlight, while not a useful tame for any sort of combat, has definitely secured its place in the hearts of many players as being both cute and beautiful and useful in the dark. This guide will detail what you’ll need and how to tame the Featherlight in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Featherlight does and is used for in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Featherlight is a small shoulder pet. This means that players who tame the Featherlight will be able to place them on their shoulders and use their abilities as their own. The Featherlight does not excel at combat, but, being a creature from Aberration, it does have its own unique ability set. The Featherlight can light up an area around your Survivor; this will chase away the Nameless who spawn on the Aberration map, as well as weaken any Reapers who attempt to attack you. The downside is it will attract Seekers.



The Featherlight also has a passive detection ability. This means it will be able to warn and notify you if a max-level creature is nearby. It can also inform you when an enemy player is near you, which makes it very useful to prevent jump scares.

Where to find the Featherlight and what you’ll need to tame it in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Featherlight spawns in Aberrant zones on maps that are not Aberration. Those biomes can be found on, Valguero, Genesis, Crystal Isles, Genesis Part 2, and Fjordur. On the Aberration map itself, you’ll be able to find them past The Spine in the most dangerous areas of the map where everything and their mothers want to kill you. To tame them, you’ll need the following items:

A full Hazard Suit if you’re on the Aberration map, possibly with a backup Suit.

Another Light Pet if you’re on the Aberration map.

A weapon to defend yourself, such as a Shotgun.

Plant Species Z Seeds, Auric Mushrooms, or Raw Meat. A level 150 Featherlight being tamed on a server with 1x Taming Speed will need 5 Plant Species Z Seeds or 25 Auric Mushrooms. A Sanguine Elixir can be used to boost the Tame by 30% one time.

How to tame the Featherlight in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Featherlight in Ark: Survival Evolved can only be tamed passively. This means that if you do knock it out, you will be unable to tame the bird. To tame the Featherlight, you must wait for it to land and then hand feed it its food by placing the taming food in your last Hotbar slot and pressing your interact key when offered the prompt. They will fly away a short distance, so try to keep an eye on them. You can track them through the Taming tab on your menu as well. Some people place a Tent over the Featherlight to keep it from flying away, but it’s not necessary as long as you keep a sharp eye on it and your surroundings.