How to tame a Microraptor in Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved has many creatures that players can tame and use in various situations. At the same time, some of these are more annoying as wild creatures, to the point of avoiding them completely or disposing of them on sight. One of the more hated creatures is the Microraptor, which despite its small size, is known to ruin many survivors’ days. In this guide, however, we’ll explain how to tame the Microraptor in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What is the Microraptor and where to find it in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Microraptor is a small bird-like creature that can be found wandering the maps of Ark: Survival Evolved. It’s small but has a piercing cry and a tendency to stun players for no good reason. The Microraptor is a creature that can be found on all the maps of Ark: Survival but not on:

Aberration

ARK Mobile

The Microraptor is able to stun and knock players off their tames. When tamed, it will be able to do the same to enemies if set to neutral or aggressive. This can be incredibly powerful if you’re in a PvP situation and you’re on foot, and it can also buy you some time if you’re in a pinch in a PvE situation by serving as bait.

Related: How to tame a Tapejara in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to tame the Microraptor in Ark: Survival Evolved

You only need three things to tame a Microraptor, it’s a very easy tame, but it can be annoying tracking it down before it tracks you down. However, once you’ve located your chosen Microraptor, you need to shoot it with a Tranquilizing bullet, whether it’s from a Tek Bow, Longneck Rifle, or Crossbow.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Microraptor has very low Torpor, which means that you won’t need to fire too many shots off. Unfortunately, it also has very low Health, so be careful so that you don’t accidentally end up killing it.

Once the Microraptor has been knocked out, you need to move quickly because its Torpor will drop very quickly. The Microraptor’s preferred food is Rare Flowers, or Rare Mushrooms, which you’ll need to place into its inventory.