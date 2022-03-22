How to tame a monster in Rune Factory 5

Farm animals don’t exist in Rune Factory 5. Instead, monsters take their place. Although monsters are hostile at first, you can tame them. Any tamed monster will be able to give you products like fur, wool, and milk. You can also take them out to join you on adventures, which is incredibly helpful if you don’t have a high enough relationship with any of the townsfolk to have them accompany you in a dungeon. Taming monsters is relatively easy, but it does involve a bit of trial and error.

In order to even gain the ability to tame monsters, you’ll first need to build a Monster Barn. You unlock the ability to do this after you complete the Whispering Woods and unlock the Earth Dragon. After that, Ryker will post a request on the board titled “Build a Monster Barn.” He’ll give you all the material you need (30 lumber and 50 stone) to build one. After you build your barn, you’re now able to tame monsters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Just like how it’s done in a majority of the previous entries in the series, you’ll then need to give that monster an item. After receiving the item, the monster will react in one of two ways: a heart which is the positive reaction, or a black skull, a negative reaction. If you get the latter, you will have to try again but with a different item. If you get a heart, then you’ve successfully tamed that monster. You’ll then be prompted to name it. After you do, it’ll join your party and start attacking any nearby monsters. Depending on where you tamed the monster, its level will vary. However, if your monster is low-leveled, no need to worry. You can easily level it up by defeating enemy monsters. Your monster doesn’t need to attack or get the last hit on an enemy in order for it to gain experience.