How to tame a Rex in Ark: Survival Evolved

The mighty Rex in Ark: Survival Evolved is a creature people recognize on sight. With its large head, loud roar, and tiny little nubbins for arms, the Rex is a creature people know and fear. This large creature is the staple of the game, and thanks to its large Health pool, decent Melee, and ability to perform as an all-rounder, it’s a vital tame to have. In this guide, we’ll explain how best to go about taming the Rex in Ark: Survival Evolved, while keeping you and your tames alive in the process.

What the Rex does and contributes to in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Rex is the poster child of most dinosaur games, but in Ark: Survival Evolved, it remains one of the most popular tames. The Rex is highly aggressive and enjoys freely roaming about to ruin your day, attacking your tames and you indiscriminately. Fortunately enough, it does let out a roar before attacking, which allows you just enough time to panic before you lose your beach hut.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rex is a very bulky creature; at the same level as the Spino, it will have nearly double the Health pool and a large Stamina pool. They do have a much slower attacking speed, but the other parts of their kit make up for it. A well-bred Rex is able to fight nearly every boss in the game with minimal issue, provided they have a decent armor saddle. They’re also one of the few creatures to gain access to a Tek saddle, which can be used offensively in raids.

Like most large predators, you’ll not find the Rex wandering naturally on the Aberration map.

Related: Best land-based dinosaurs for PvP in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to tame a Rex and what you’ll need in Ark: Survival Evolved

Rexes require a bit of planning to tame, as well as a couple of items. You can opt to tame them in several different ways, but to do so, you’ll need to make sure you have at least the following items:

Exceptional Kibble x17 for a level 150 Rex on a 1x Taming Speed server, 17x Pulmonoscorpius Kibble if playing on Mobile, or Raw Mutton.

Longneck Rifle, Crossbow, or Tek Bow.

Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, Tranquilizing Arrows, or Element Shards.

Narcotics or Narcoberries.

Taking the high ground is your best bet to tame the Rex. While a Rex is pretty slow, and you can outrun it with just a few levels into Movement Speed, if you make a mistake and get caught somewhere, you will risk losing your kit. You can also use a tame that you can shoot off of, like a Stego or a Trike, to tank the damage while you shoot the Rex. It’s advisable, if you’re very worried, to place Large Bear Traps on the ground to keep them from moving.