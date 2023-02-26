While the poster child of dinosaurs may be the T-Rex, it’s important to remember that the Spinosaurus is just as deadly, especially in Ark: Survival Evolved. Known for its distinctive sail on its back, and bad attitude, the Spinosaurus is a creature you don’t want to come across in a dark swamp alone at night. The Spinosaurus, or Spino as it’s known among players, has plenty of uses and, if used correctly, can become a lethal force to be reckoned with. This guide will explain to you how to tame a Spinosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved to ensure you don’t become a snack.

What the Spinosaurus does and where to find it in Ark: Survival Evolved

Spinosaurus is a dangerous predator that typically prowls the island’s rivers and swamps. In contrast to other large carnivores, it has a relatively small aggro range, making it more of a territorial creature than a true predator. The majority of its time is spent romping around and hunting fish and any other creatures that venture too close to the water or land. It uses its hooked claws, strong arms, and conical teeth and jaws to kill prey. For those players considering a beach-side, or water-side base, you should make sure you’re fully prepared to deal with one of these guys popping out of nowhere to eat you, your house, and your tames.

Unlike the Rex, the Spino is a semi-aquatic creature, and it gains a buff when exposed to water which increases its speed and attack. It’s able to assume a four-legged or two-legged pose to attack, with increased mobility and turning radius when on its hind legs. The Spino is also very fast, not just in the water, and has a very decent Stamina and Health Pool. Being one of the only large carnivores on the Aberration map, it’s also a great tame to keep around when you’re exploring the radiation zones. You won’t be able to find it on Scorched Earth, though.

What you’ll need and how to tame the Spinosaurus in Ark: Survival Evolved

Taming one of these guys isn’t an easy task. Not only are they aggressive and deal plenty of damage, but they also take quite a long time to actually tame once you knock them out. It also has a quick Torpor drain meter, which you’ll have to check constantly in case it drops too low. To tame the Spinosaurus, you’ll need the following items:

Exceptional Kibble x17 for a server with a Taming Speed of 1x or Raw Mutton.

Longneck Rifle, Crossbow, or Tek Bow.

Shocking Tranquilizing Darts, Tranquilizing Arrows, or Element Shards.

Narcotics or Narcoberries.

Taking the high ground is your best bet to tame this creature. Do not try and tame it in the water, or you’ll find yourself lunch. The Spino will eventually start running once its Torpor rises too high, but it won’t attack you, so you can chase it and keep shooting it as you go.