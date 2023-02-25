The Thylacoleo is one of the best tames that players can have in their arsenal in Ark: Survival Evolved. It is past, powerful, and offers the ability to scale up walls. The Thylacoleo is one of the better older creatures, and having one in your possession can help you overcome a number of obstacles. Taming them isn’t a difficult task. However, you need to be fully aware of how to go about it, or you’ll find yourself having a very bad time. This guide will detail exactly how to tame a Thylacoleo in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What the Thylacoleo does and where to find it in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most important thing to note about the Thyla is that it likes to climb tall trees and wait to surprise passing prey by pouncing. If you get hit by a wild Thylacoleo, you’ll find yourself instantly a victim and stunned with little to no chance of escaping. Thylas have the damage of a Carno and the base health of a Spinosaurus, making it a powerful and tanky creature. Its main strength after being tamed comes from the HP-based bleed, which can obliterate anyone foolish enough to face a Thylacoleo.

Since herbivore animals like the Stegosaurus, Brontosaurus, or Trike soak turrets, it is one of the best tames to have on a PvP server. The Thylacoleo is best avoided when flying because it is very simple to spot if you are looking for it. Its leaping attack is not a sure hit, so you can avoid it by changing the direction your flying mount is flying in before it actually hits you.

Related: Best land-based dinosaurs for PvP in Ark: Survival Evolved

On The Island, Ragnarok, Extinction, Valguero, The Center, Crystal Isles, and Lost Island, the Thylacoleo dwells in the Redwoods. The Thylacoleo spawns in Scorched Earth at the edges of the dunes and on low-lying cliffs. Along with numerous Scorched Earth creatures, it can also be discovered on the Rashaka Savannah islands in Ragnarok. It can also be found in the Desert Savannah on Crystal Isles. The Eden zone’s North and South mountain ranges are home to the R-variant.

What you’ll need to tame the Thylacoleo and how to tame it in Ark: Survival Evolved

Longneck Rifle, Tek Bow, Crossbow

Shocking tranquilizer darts, Element Shards, Tranquilizer Arrows

Cooked Lamb Chop, Raw Mutton, or Extraordinary Kibble. You will need exactly x8 for a level 150 on normal taming rates. You can use a Sanguine Elixir to boost the tame exactly once.

The Thylacoleo is strong and tough to confront. You can climb a tall rock and shoot it with a crossbow or even a firearm if needed. It cannot reclimb ledged once it has dismounted the side of the tree, so as long as you have the high-ground, you should be able to shoot it without issue. You can also use the Net Gun and a Net Projectile to pin it in place and shoot it from there.