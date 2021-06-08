How to tame Goats in Minecraft

Goats can become a helpful animal for you to use in Minecraft. They’re capable of leaping massive lengths, and they can ram things pretty effectively. You can also keep them in pens to milk them, knock off their horns, or breed them to create an army of goats. How you use them is up to you, but effectively taming them and bringing them to your village can be a little tricky.

The best way to tame a goat is to sneak up behind them, and you want to make sure you have wheat. You need to have at least five wheat to tame a goat properly. After feeding a goat five wheat, it should be tamed. However, there is a small chance that the goal will not tame, and it will attack you instead. If this happens, you’ll have to come back in a few minutes to try again. Unfortunately, after feeding the goat the wheat, it’s random if they become tamed for you or not, but you have a good chance of it successfully happening.

Once the goat is tamed, you can use wheat to lure it around and keep it around your base. If you can bring them together, you can feed them both wheat to have them spawn a baby goat. When attempting to tame goats, be on the lookout for a screaming one, which sounds different than a regular one and is more aggressive.