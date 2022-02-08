How to teleport in Lost Ark

Teleporting is an important part of the highly anticipated MMORPG, Lost Ark. Instead of walking around everywhere or riding to important locations with a mount, you can instead opt to teleport around the map to certain points of interest, shortening the time it takes to get to your quests.

You can teleport by finding Triport across the maps. The Triport is recognizable by its four pillars, surrounding a circular plate in the center. You have to complete a requisite quest to use these Triports. You can activate a Triport by walking on it and hitting the “G” key.

Once you activate a Triport, hit the “M” key to open up your map. When you open your map, you’ll see a list of locations on the left side of your screen. These are Triports you can teleport to, provided that you activated the required Triport. You’ll have to pay a fee to use the Triports, however.

When you choose to teleport to a location, you will play a song and wait a few seconds before the teleport goes off. You cannot teleport to any location if you haven’t unlocked the required Triport. If a Triport is not activated, it will show up as grey on your map.