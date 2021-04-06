How to tie up Sligs in Oddworld: Soulstorm

In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you will face numerous hazardous situations that could spell immediate doom for either Abe or his Mudoken followers. Luckily there are various ways to get past the many traps and Slig enemies that are out to put an early end to poor Abe’s life. Among those is a sneaky way to tie up an enemy, making sure they do not wake up and kill you. Here is how to do it.

To tie up an enemy, first, you need to find tape. Tape is an item that, at least in the early going of the game, can only be pickpocketed off of sleeping Sligs. Whether they are sleeping naturally or after you took control of their body, sneak up to them and hold the square button. Abe will explore through their pockets, and whatever he grabs will be added to your inventory. If it is tape, you can permanently put them out of the equation without actually killing them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you have tape in your inventory, sneak up on a sleeping Slig and hold Square. Abe will tie them up into a ball with the blue tape. If you haven’t pickpocketed them yet, you can after they are tied up.

While they are in the ball, they cannot attack you anymore, and you do not need to worry about waking them up. As a bonus, tying up Sligs will work towards the Slig Apprehender badge in stages.

See the Special Best Buy Game Offers, including Assassins Creed, NBA2K21, Super Mario, Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Grand Theft Auto, and many more.