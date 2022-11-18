How to toggle following Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Having your Pokemon follow you around the world is a feature that goes back to Pokemon Yellow and has been revisited in many releases since. Following Pokemon return in Scarlet and Violet with a few additional features alongside it. You gain the ability to have a Pokemon partner on the field with you early in your adventure, and you’ll want to keep them there to optimize your leveling. Here’s how.

How to have following Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the first few introductory scenes, you’ll reach the small town of Los Platos, where Nemona gives you a brief lesson about the Pokemon Center, the TM Machine, and the PokeMart. She’ll also show you how to use the Let’s Go feature, which enables Pokemon to follow you outside their Pokeball. Simply press the R button, the right bumper, to release your Lead Pokemon and let it wander near you. If you want to return the Pokemon to its ball, press the ZR button, the right trigger, and you’ll remove the Pokemon from the field.

When a Pokemon is following you, it can engage in battles on its own with any other wild Pokemon roaming about and pick up items it finds in your immediate vicinity. Whenever your following Pokemon enters a battle, it will fight automatically. There are no menus or other input needed from you for auto-battling to function, but type advantages and weaknesses still apply. If your follower comes up against a Pokemon with a type advantage, expect the fight to go poorly.

You’ll be able to keep tabs on your following Pokemon’s condition using the icon in the bottom left of the screen, showing their current health. This bar depletes as battles occur, and when it gets low enough, the following Pokemon won’t be able to keep fighting or exploring. You can, however, heal them with a Potion or other recovery item from the menu to keep them active.