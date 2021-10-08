How to toggle optics in Battlefield 2042

Swapping out your optics in Battlefield 2042 is crucial when using a weapon that can be used at different ranges. For example, while you might be able to land a headshot from halfway across the map, you don’t want to use the same scope when someone appears in a warehouse a few feet away. In this guide, we’re going to detail the quickest way to toggle your optics in Battlefield 2042.

The option to toggle optics and swap between the two choices is determined if your weapon has one available or not. You’ll want to make sure you can do this with the infield weapon attachment changes you can make, which is done by hitting the ‘T’ key or hitting the LB button on your controller. Once you’ve double-checked that you can do that, aim down sights with your weapon and then hit the melee button, which is the ‘F’ key for keyboard players, and hitting down on the right thumbstick on a controller.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you swap optics, this setting does carry over when you get out of aiming down sights. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do this while you’re running around in Battlefield 2042. Instead, you have to aim down sights every time you want to change what optics you’re using. Thankfully, the change is quick, even if you’re forced to look down sights to make it happen.