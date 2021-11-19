Trading is a big deal in Pokémon games, but players who don’t have a lot of experience with older titles in the series may find Brilliant Diamond and Shing Pearl to be a little obscure when it comes to trading mechanics.

Many players will be used to using the Y-Comm, but that’s not present in these games. In this guide, we will break down how to trade so that you can swap Pokémon with your friends and other folks on the internet.

How to trade in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To trade, you will need to visit a Poké Center anywhere in the game. Take the escalator downstairs and speak with the NPCs at the counter. They will ask you if you want to enter the Global Room. Select the “Yes, With a Link Code” option. You will then be prompted to set up a link code. When you do that, give the Link Code to the person or people that you wish to trade with.

You can have more than one person in a Global Room with you, so don’t be afraid to set up a little trading group in there if you like. Trading can be incredibly useful when it comes to getting Shiny Pokeon. Remember, if you can get a Pokemon from a player in another country you can then use it to breed with your own countries Pokemon, greatly increasing the odds of getting a Shiny.