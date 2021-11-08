How to tranquilize dinosaurs in Jurassic World Evolution 2

The dinosaurs you bring to your facility in Jurassic World Evolution 2 seldom come to you quietly, and making sure they have a safe journey from the wild to your enclosure is an important thing to do. The best way to do this is to use a tranquilization dart on them, and then transport them. Here’s what you need to know about how to tranquilize a dinosaur in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

The best way to knock out dinosaurs with a tranquilizer is to do it from a helicopter, also known as a Capture team. If you need a Capture team, you can have one at the ready by constructing a Response Facility. You can find it under the Operations tab, for $100,000, and it costs two power.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve placed down a Response Facility, a Capture team will be available on the helipad. Left-click on the helicopter to activate the Capture team, and assume direct control of them to find nearby dinosaurs. These can be dinosaurs in the wild, or they might be rampaging dinosaurs that have escaped from their enclosure. Once you’re close to any dinosaur you want to tranquilize, click the R button your keyboard to turn on the Aim Mode. You’ll now directly control the tranquilizer Ranger in the helicopter, and you can aim down at a dinosaur.

You’ll need to hit most dinosaurs a few times before they go down. You can adjust the aim of the tranquilizer user your mouse, and then click the left mouse button to fire the shot. Once the tranquilizer progress hits 100%, the dinosaur will drop down on the ground, unconscious. It’ll be ready for you to transport back to your facility.