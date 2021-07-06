How to transfer your A Plague Tale: Innocence save to PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S

A Plague Tale: Innocence is one of the highest quality video games you will come across not made by a AAA developer or publisher. It has an engaging story, pretty good gameplay, and absolutely gorgeous character models and environments. Luckily, the game has been revered so favorably since its release that it has earned an updated version on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you have already started the story and don’t want to start over, here is how to transfer your save progress for A Plague Tale: Innocence to the next-gen versions.

To start off, if you are playing A Plague Tale: Innocence on Xbox Series X|S, there are no additional steps you need to do to access your save from Xbox One. Thanks to the game supporting Smart Delivery, everything you have done on the Xbox One version of the game will automatically be ready for you when you start the Xbox Series X|S version. As long as you have had some connection to the internet with your last generation game, your Xbox will have automatically uploaded your save to the cloud.

Unfortunately, things are not as simple on the PlayStation side of things. If you have started the game on PlayStation 4, you will need to download an update in A Plague Tale: Innocence. This will make your save compatible with the PlayStation 5 version so you can pick up where you left off.

If you have sold off your PlayStation 4, you can access your save file if you had uploaded it to the cloud before getting rid of it. Download the PS4 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence on your PS5. You then need to download that save file from the cloud, and since you are playing the updated PS4 version, your file will now be compatible with the PlayStation 5 version. Reupload it back to the cloud and download the updated PS5 version of the game. You can now transfer your progress by downloading that data again in the PS5 application.