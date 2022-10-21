How to transfer Elder Scrolls Online account from Stadia to PC/Mac

Digital-only gaming is an evergreen subject these days. With the shutdown of Google Stadia, many players have been wondering what would happen to their progress now that the service has been unceremoniously terminated. Luckily for Elder Scrolls Online players who played through Stadia, Zenimax Online has come out with a solution that will surely be welcomed by those whose characters have been stranded in the void. This guide will explain how to reclaim your ESO characters from Stadia and continue playing with them on the PC or Mac.

Elder Scrolls Online account transfer

Transfering your ESO account to continue playing on the PC or Mac is pretty simple. The folks at Zenimax Online have made the process as painless as can be, so just follow these steps to continue adventuring in Tamriel:

Log into your account on the official Elder Scrolls Online website. Just use your ESO username and password as normal.

Download the game client on your PC or Mac.

Install the Elder Scrolls Online client.

Use your existing username and password to log into the game through the new client to continue playing the game.

There is a small chance that your credentials might not work for one reason or another. If that is the case, you can request to recover your UserID or reset your password through the same sign-in page on the Elder Scrolls Online website. Alternatively, you can follow the instructions on that page to contact their Customer Service and get further help with your account.

As you may know, even Stadia players played on the same ESO megaservers as other PC and Mac players. That means that when you log back into your account, your progress will be the same as where you’ve left off. This includes all of your characters, achievements, inventory and items, friend lists, mail, guild memberships, and more — everything will be just the way you’ve left it.