How to turn off crossplay on Xbox

Over the last few years, there has been a consistent public outcry to include crossplay in more games. Players have wanted to bridge the gap between platforms and play games with their friends. However, some issues arise with crossplay when it comes to competitive multiplayer shooters, and Xbox players in particular have raised ire.

With the recent releases of Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite, many players are increasingly upset with the inability to opt out of crossplay in new games. The mouse and keyboard option is a significantly more accurate tool in FPS gaming than a controller, leading to an unfair advantage for skilled PC players. In Halo Infinite, crossplay with PC has also led to more cheating/hacking impacting Xbox players. These two issues have led many players to look for ways to turn crossplay off, and thankfully Xbox has one.

First, go to Settings , next, Account , and lastly, Privacy & Online Safety within your profile.

, next, , and lastly, within your profile. Select Xbox privacy.

Select Custom , then, View Details and Customize.

, then, Select Communication & Multiplayer.

Go to “You can join cross-network play” and change it from Allow to Block.

This is a system-wide setting and will not allow any crossplay in any game. Therefore, if you wish to play with your friends on PlayStation or PC in the future, you will need to switch the setting back to Allow.