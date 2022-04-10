How to turn off manual baserunning in MLB The Show 22

Baserunning in MLB The Show 22 can be tricky, to say the least. Players need to judge how quick opposing fielders can get to baseballs, and how strong defenders’ arms are out on the field. Make the wrong move, and it could mean a premature trip back to the dugout. In some MLB The Show 22 modes, though, users will have the option to outsource these decisions to the CPU. How can this be done? Let’s go over what settings you’ll need to be play around with.

To turn off manual baserunning in MLB The Show 22 and make all of these decisions made by the CPU, go to the Settings. The Settings can be accessed by selected its corresponding icon at the top-right part of the Main Menu.

Select the ‘Gameplay’ section of the Settings, and land on the ‘Batting and Baserunning’ portion. Now, there are two components to the Batting and Baserunning settings: Basic & Advanced. Find the Advanced setting with RT/R2//ZR.

Then, look for the ‘Baserunning Decisions’ setting. There are two kinds of Baserunning Decisions: Assist and Auto. For Assist, the user is in complete control of all things baserunning. For Auto, the CPU handles all of that. To let the CPU makes these calls, set this to Auto.

We do need to note that in online play, this setting is locked into Assist. This means that for Diamond Dynasty online play and Online Versus, you and only you are in control of the baserunning. In Road to the Show, this setting is completely ignored, as you’ll be the one handling your player.

