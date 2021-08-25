How to turn off Safe Chat in Roblox

With Roblox being a very kid-friendly space, there are obvious features that have been included to keep them safe but also allow them to communicate with others. If an account has been made for a child under 13, they will automatically have safe chat activated, and any conversation that has inappropriate content or personal information will be filtered out. Safe Chat can not be turned off until you have turned at least 13. When you have met that age restriction, you can do the following to turn off Safe Chat in Roblox.

To turn off Safe Chat in Roblox, first sign in to your account and enter Settings by clicking the gear icon on the browser or dots in the app. Click on the Privacy tab.

Under the Privacy tab, you will see options that will decide who can message you, who can chat with you in an app, and who can chat with you in general. Click each of these options, and you can choose how you want to handle these situations. If you are 12 or younger, your options are restricted to friends or no one for all.

13 and up players can allow everyone, users I follow and followers, or just friends and users I follow to message them with everyone options being added to the chat options. Set these settings, and you should be good. If there are any additional problems with communicating with people, be sure to contact Roblox Support directly.