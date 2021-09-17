How to turn off the shot meter in NBA 2K22

In NBA 2K22, players have the option to either play with a shot meter, or no shot meter. No, that doesn’t mean timing your shot won’t matter at all, as you’ll want to time your stick release right when your player is going to shoot the basketball. But, if you set this meter to off, you won’t be able to see the shot meter at all in 2K22. There are some benefits to this, and we’ll get to those in a second. First, though, let’s go over what you need to do in order to get rid of the shot meter in NBA 2K22.

To turn off the shot meter, go into the Settings, either in-game via the Pause Menu or at the Main Menu. Once you are in the Settings, select Controller Settings. Then, you should see the Shot Meter option. To keep it on, set it to On. As you would probably guess, set this to Off to turn off the shot meter.

Newcomers will most likely want to keep this setting on. But for more experienced more players who are familiar with shooting and want a challenge, turning this off does have an advantage. Generally speaking, shots are given a boost when this setting is turned off. Additionally, it will also ensure that in online play, your opponent won’t be able to see your meter, and anticipate a rebound should you not get a green release.