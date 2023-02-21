Voice chat is a feature that many online gaming platforms look to use for players to communicate with each other. Roblox has been working on a new voice chat feature that you can take advantage of if you meet the right criteria. Of course, you can still communicate with text chat as well, but here is how to turn on voice chat in Roblox and talk to other players.

Related: How to fix the “unable to verify that you have access to this experience” error in Roblox

How to enable voice chat in Roblox

To be able to turn on voice chat, you must first be at least 13 years old and verify your age. To do this, sign in to your Roblox account and open My Settings. If you have not confirmed your age yet, you will see an option underneath your birthday information. Click on this, and you will first need to verify your email and then submit a valid ID with your smartphone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To submit your ID, you will have to scan the QR code given to you and then take pictures of the front and back of your ID, and also a photo of your face for the service to compare and ensure everything is correct. Once the process is done, you can return to your PC, where you should get an update that your age is verified.

Related: How to create a Roblox Noob avatar in Roblox

Screenshot by Gamepur

After your age is confirmed as over 13, you can turn on Enable Voice Chat under the Privacy tab in Settings. If you do not see it after verifying your age, just wait a little bit and refresh the page for it to appear. It should be at the top of the page under Beta Features.